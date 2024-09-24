Nigeria: FG to Establish National Citizens' Value Brigade in Schools

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the establishment of a Citizens Value Brigade for primary and secondary schools across the country.

The move, the federal government said, was aimed at strengthening the country's national value system following the declining of values in the country.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this while addressing State House reporters after Monday's FEC meeting.

Mallam Idris said the federal government is worried about the "decline that we have seen in our value system."

The minister said, "Today, the council has approved a number of changes in our policy to strengthen our national value system, the chief of it is that the National Citizens Value Brigade has been approved to be established in all our primary and secondary schools.

"Council has noted the gradual erosion of our values, especially among the younger ones, and this is giving rise to a kind of misbehaviour and act that are not in tune with our traditions and norms.

"Council has noted that there is need for strengthening and going back to the core value that Nigeria is known for over time for which we know that there has been some form of decline. Now this would also help to create the ambassadors of this country that Nigeria seeks to have."

He also said there was the approval of inclusion of National Value Charter and national symbols to be made mandatory not just in our curriculum but in the teaching of civic education.