Nigeria: Enyimba Qualify for Group Stage As Rangers Crash Out

Former African champions, Enyimba FC, saved the day for Nigeria on the continent this season as the Aba-based team progressed to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup by dumping out Burkina Faso's Etoile Filante.

The Nigerian side recorded the hard-earned win via the lottery of a penalty shoot-out following a goalless outing over the two legs.

Enyimba were held in their home game at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, while Etoile too could not do anything extraordinary yesterday.

Nigerian representatives were lucky not to have conceded a late goal as their goalkeeper saved a one-on-one situation from a close range.

However, in the shootout, the People's Elephant sealed a 3-2 shootout win to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup group stages.

Earlier in the day, Sagrada Esperanca of Angola dumped out Nigeria's remaining representatives in the CAF Champions League, Rangers International.

The Flying Antelopes suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Angolan opponents in the second preliminary round, second leg fixture.

Despite beating their opponents by a lone goal in the first leg in Uyo, Rangers failed to make it to the group stages losing 3-2 on aggregate.

The People's Elephants are now the only Nigerian side in the continent.