Nigeria: Boniface Delivers Last-Minute Winner for Leverkusen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface, scored Bayer Leverkusen's winner in the seven-goal-thriller with Wolfsburg at the Bay Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The Nigerian international was introduced in the 68th minute when the scoreline was still three goals apiece. He however made the difference, giving Leverkusen all three points in the 4-3 victory.

After a 4-0 win over Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League midweek, Leverkusen returned to Bundesliga action with the home game against Wolfsburg.

Boniface started in the midweek clash with Feyenoord. But yesterday, Coach Xabi Alonso opted to start him from the bench alongside compatriot Nathan Tella.

Wolfsburg got in front just after five minutes, courtesy of an own goal from Nordi Mukiele. Nonetheless, the reigning Bundesliga champions bounced back with goals from Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Tah in the 14th and 32nd minutes.

Unfortunately for Die Werkself, their joy was short-lived, as goals from Sebastiaan Bornauw and Mattias Svanberg ensured the first half ended 3-2 in Wolfsburg's favour.

Leverkusen started the second half with their tails up, and they got the opener just four minutes in through Piero Hincapie.

However, after Leverkusen scored the equaliser, the goals stopped going in. Coach Alonso then introduced Boniface for Patrik Schick in the 68th minute to add some bite to the attack.

That move added Pep to Leverkusen fire power, as they piled pressure on Wolfsburg. Boniface could have even scored in the 77th minute, but his strike was saved.

In the 88th minute, Leverkusen got an advantage after Yannick Gerhardt got sent off for a bad tackle. Die Werkself took the opportunity and continued to pile the pressure on the Wolfsburg backline, and they eventually got their breakthrough.

A cross was swung in from the right, Wirtz got to it and struck a weak effort towards the goal. Then, Boniface collected the ball in the middle of a Wolfsburg crowd and scored from close range to make it 4-3.

Boniface had another opportunity to score just before full-time but failed to convert. After 90 minutes, it ended 4-3 in Bayer Leverkusen's favour.