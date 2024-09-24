Liberia: Commuters Decry Bad Road Condition, Calls On President Boakai to Fulfill Promise

Saclepea — The Ganta to Saclepea road has become a major problem for travelers and businesses this rainy season. Deep potholes and muddy patches have made the road nearly impossible to navigate, turning simple trips into exhausting, hours-long ordeals.

What used to be a one-hour journey now takes up to three hours. Motorbike riders, who are often the only reliable means of transport, have doubled their fares from LD 500 to LD 1,000 because of the road's terrible condition.

"The road is bad, we are suffering here, let the government try to fix ay [it]," says John Kargbo, a local motorcyclist. "At first, the road was alright; I used to make three trips a day, but right now, ay [it] bad, so I can only make one trip."

Melvin Guanue, local trader, a local trader added: "The road is bad. Our leaders made glorious promises to us whenever they want power, but when they attain power, that is the end."

He continued: "Our president promised us that no car will be stuck in the mud, now see what is happening, cars and people are being stuck in the mud and nothing is being done to address the problem. Let the government live up to its promise and fix the Saclepea-Ganta road."

Travelers on motorbikes often have to disembark and walk as their bikes struggle through the mud, adding to the frustration of the journey. Large trucks frequently get stuck in the mud for days, blocking the road and causing even more delays. Only vehicles like Land Cruisers, typically used by government officials and NGOs, seem to manage the road without much trouble, further highlighting the disparity in transportation options.

Business owners are feeling the pinch too. "We are disappointed by the road conditions," says Mammie Weah, a local trader. "The other government that was there was not like this; we used to go and reach the market and look for food for our children. It is not this time where we can come and stay in the mud for two to three weeks with our goods." This has not only affected their ability to transport goods but also their income, as spoiled produce and delayed deliveries lead to significant losses.

In December 2020, President George Weah broke ground for a thirty-nine-kilometer project to upgrade the South-Eastern Corridor from Ganta to Zwedru in Grand Gedeh County. The project soon came to a standstill after the elections that saw the election of President Joseph Boakai work. Only some sections were completed, leaving many areas untouched. The unfinished sections have now turned into muddy traps, making travel dangerous and slow for everyone who depends on this vital route.

However, since President Boakai took over, construction has yet to commence.

Recently, Rep. Yekeh Kolubah, while traveling on the Ganta-Saclepea road, criticized the government for "abandoning the road" construction project and failing to maintain it to ensure smooth vehicle flow during the rainy season.

In response, Deputy Public Works Minister, Joseph Myers, told FrontPage Africa (FPA) that the Ganta-Saclepea road was not included in the government's 100-day deliverables because it was already contracted for asphalt paving. He explained that work had temporarily stopped due to delayed funding disbursements under the previous Weah-Taylor administration, which still owes the contractor US$4 million.

Myers assured that the funds would be allocated in the next budget year, allowing the project to resume by the dry season. "By the dry season, work will officially resume because the government has committed that the $4 million will be paid in the next budget year. However, some interventions were made to maintain the road for the rainy season," he said.