Liberia: U.S. Justice Delegation Arrives in Liberia to Support Establishment of War and Economic Crimes Court

Monrovia — A U.S. interagency delegation has arrived in Liberia to support the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court.

The delegation, which includes representatives from the U.S. Department of State's Office of Global Criminal Justice, Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of Justice, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, will be in the country from September 22-24, 2024.

The U.S. Embassy in Monrovia announced that the delegation will meet with Liberian government officials, law enforcement representatives, and civil society organizations to foster partnerships and share expertise in prosecuting complex cases in a trauma-informed and victim-centric manner.

Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaack commended Liberia's commitment to establishing the court and expressed pride in sending the delegation to aid local efforts for justice and accountability.

"We stand ready to be a partner as Liberia takes on this challenge," she stated, hoping the visit will initiate a productive collaboration between U.S. and Liberian officials.