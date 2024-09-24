Liberia: Sierra Leone Authorities Impound Plane With Fake Registration Number Reportedly Flying From Liberia to Mexico

Freetown, Sierra Leone — On September 20, 2024, a plane with four crew members illegally landed at Freetown International Airport, reportedly en route from Liberia to Mexico.

Sierra Leonean authorities stated that the 14-seater aircraft lacked proper landing permits and did not originate from any recognized airfield in Liberia.

According to the Sierra Leonean Government, the crew refused to present their documents, but it was later confirmed that three members are Mexican nationals, and one holds a Spanish passport.

At the same time, the authorities in neighboring Sierra Leone discovered the aircraft was operating under a fake registration number, with parts of it scratched off.

Although the crew claimed a radio failure prior to landing, a technical inspection revealed that the radio was functional. The flight captain, who initially claimed not to speak English, later admitted to being paid $20,000 for the trip.

In total, six individuals, including two Sierra Leonean air traffic controllers, are under investigation at the Criminal Investigations Department.

The Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority (SLCAA), alongside security forces and the Office of National Security, is conducting a comprehensive investigation.

Following a thorough search, police found no suspicious items on the aircraft, which had been secured, with police and military personnel assigned for protection.

However, the SLCAA reassured the public that Sierra Leone's airspace and Freetown International Airport remain safe for normal operations.