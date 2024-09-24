Liberia: Leaked Conversations Reveal Minister Amin Modad Expressing Frustration Over Lack of Support From Partisans Amidst Corruption Allegations

Monrovia — A leaked conversation from a senior executive chatroom of the ruling Unity Party has surfaced, revealing concerns raised by Minister Amin Modad of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. In the exchange, Modad expresses frustration over the party's slow response to defend him against mounting public accusations.

The conversation shows Modad pleading with party colleagues to stand by him during this difficult period. He voiced disappointment at what he perceives as the Unity Party's lack of urgency in addressing the claims, conveying a need for solidarity as he faces heightened public scrutiny.

He said: "What's very interesting is the fact that in times when some of us are in distress and need of the Party support, 'The Party' is not around. Even if some doubt our credibility, you would expect the party that you bled for and comrades that you stood by to stand by you. Even if there were doubts and concerns, you would expect that the leadership and certain individuals would call to ascertain the facts in attempt to defend and fight for one of their own. We might have some differences, but I have never failed to defend our own."

However, Modad did not receive the sympathy he sought. Senator Dabah Varpilah of Grand Cape Mount County, a senior Unity Party member, responded bluntly. "You chose to co-sign a letter as early as April in favor of MedTech without consulting with your own, knowing already that this issue about the MedTech contract has been lingering for a while. How can the party jump to your defense when we have no understanding of what informed these actions or undertakings?

Allegations Against Modad

Modad has recently come under fire for allegedly using funds from MedTech to purchase a luxury car. Additionally, Senator Nathaniel F. McGill of Margibi County has accused Modad of illegal wealth acquisition during his brief tenure.

McGill, a former Minister of State under ex-president George Weah, has called for an investigation by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), claiming that Modad abused his position for personal gain. McGill also revealed plans to present a communication to the Senate on September 24, 2024, urging immediate action.

McGill further accused Modad of failing to settle a $400,000 debt while serving on the board of the former First International Bank (now SIB), which McGill claims contributed to the bank's collapse. He also questioned Modad's acquisition of a luxury yacht, comparing its cost to one owned by former President William Tubman.

In addition, McGill alleged that the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) illegally purchased a vehicle for Modad, arguing that the LRA, as a revenue-collecting agency, has no mandate to buy vehicles for government officials.

Modad Responds

In response, Minister Modad issued a strongly worded statement refuting the allegations and turning attention to McGill's own controversial past, including his placement on a U.S. sanctions list for alleged corruption and human rights abuses.

"I saw Hon. Nathaniel F. McGill's post. It's sad," Modad said. "Search both our names and see who is on sanctions and has dirt on their integrity. His name is linked to everything wrong with the last administration--from corruption and human rights abuses to poor governance."

Modad denied any personal wrongdoing, clarifying that the vehicle in question was purchased for the Ministry of Commerce, with payments made directly to the vendor. He added that he has been using his personal vehicles since taking office and covers fuel and driver expenses himself.

LRA's responds

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) responded to the allegations, clarifying that it did not purchase a vehicle valued at US$150,000 for Minister Modad. The LRA confirmed it had approved the Ministry of Commerce's request in May 2024 for US$96,000 from its Customs Capacity Building Fund under the Destination Inspection (DI) Contract with MedTech Scientific Limited (MTS). The funds were allocated to support the ministry's trade-related activities.

The LRA also noted that the funds from the Customs Capacity Building Fund had been managed by MedTech based on a prior arrangement but were transferred to a newly established escrow account in July 2024. The LRA emphasized that the purchase and deployment of vehicles were the responsibility of the Ministry of Commerce.

Addressing allegations of duty-free clearance for Modad's yacht, the LRA confirmed that no such clearance occurred. Instead, Modad had paid the required duties for a "motor vessel" in July 2024.

The LRA firmly denied any involvement in bribery with MedTech or any other business entity. The agency reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and called on media outlets to verify information before publication to avoid spreading misinformation.

"This misinformation has the potential to undermine revenue collection efforts," the LRA statement signed by D. Kaihenneh Sengbeh, Manager for Communication, added.