Egypt: Somalia, Egypt, and Eritrea Pledge Enhanced Cooperation At UNGA79

Somalia, Egypt, and Eritrea Pledge Enhanced Cooperation At UNGA79

24 September 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

New York — At the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi engaged in pivotal discussions with his counterparts from Egypt, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, and Eritrea, Foreign Minister Osman Saleh.

The trilateral talks, occurring on the sidelines of the UNGA, focused on fostering peace, enhancing security, and deepening cooperation among the nations.

The meeting began with a reaffirmation of Somalia's commitment to fortify its relations with both Egypt and Eritrea, emphasizing the importance of regional stability and cooperation.

FM Fiqi highlighted recent developments, including a military pact signed with Egypt, which he described as timely, signaling a new era of strategic partnership aimed at mutual security interests.

Foreign Minister Abdelatty of Egypt expressed his country's readiness to participate in peacekeeping missions within Somalia, underscoring Egypt's commitment to supporting the stability of its African neighbors.

Discussions also revolved around expanding training programs at Egypt's Diplomatic Studies Institute for Somali officials, aiming to enhance diplomatic capabilities and foster shared goals in governance and security.

Eritrea's Foreign Minister Osman Saleh joined the conversation, with a focus on regional peace and cooperation. The dialogue included strategies to manage security threats and promote economic collaboration, reflecting Eritrea's interest in a stable Horn of Africa.

Egypt and Eritrea praised Somalia's efforts in governance and peacebuilding processes, with a mutual agreement to explore avenues for increased trade, cultural exchanges, and educational programs. The ministers touched upon the potential benefits of direct air routes between capitals, which could spur economic growth and strengthen cultural ties.

The discussions at UNGA79 underscored a collective commitment towards a peaceful and prosperous Horn of Africa, with each nation pledging to work collaboratively towards these shared objectives. The outcomes of these talks are seen as steps toward greater regional stability, with implications for broader international peace and security efforts.

