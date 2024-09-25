Ethiopia: FM Taye Appreciates Strong Relations That Ethiopia Enjoys With U.S.

25 September 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Foreign Affairs Minister Taye Atske Selassie appreciated the strong relations that Ethiopia enjoys with the United States of America and noted the importance of having continued discussions on issues of shared interest.

Foreign Minister Taye and Catherine Molly Phee, Assistant Secretary for African Affairs of US State Department, met in New York on the margins of the 79th session of the UNGA to discuss issues of common concern.

Minister Taye appreciated the strong relations that Ethiopia enjoys with the United States of America and noted the importance of having continued discussions on issues of shared interest.

The Minister briefed the Assistant Secretary on the situation in the Horn of Africa with a particular emphasis on Ethiopia's position to work on sustainable peace and security in the region.

On Somalia, the Minister, highlighted Ethiopia's continued efforts in fighting terrorism and stressed that there should be a careful and comprehensive consideration before any post ATMIS arrangement is decided.

On her part, Catherine Molly Phee reaffirmed the United States' continued commitment to work with Ethiopia to fighting terrorism, and maintain peace and security in the region, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.