Ethiopia: FM Taye Appreciates Strong Relations That Ethiopia Enjoys With U.S.

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Foreign Affairs Minister Taye Atske Selassie appreciated the strong relations that Ethiopia enjoys with the United States of America and noted the importance of having continued discussions on issues of shared interest.

Foreign Minister Taye and Catherine Molly Phee, Assistant Secretary for African Affairs of US State Department, met in New York on the margins of the 79th session of the UNGA to discuss issues of common concern.

The Minister briefed the Assistant Secretary on the situation in the Horn of Africa with a particular emphasis on Ethiopia's position to work on sustainable peace and security in the region.

On Somalia, the Minister, highlighted Ethiopia's continued efforts in fighting terrorism and stressed that there should be a careful and comprehensive consideration before any post ATMIS arrangement is decided.

On her part, Catherine Molly Phee reaffirmed the United States' continued commitment to work with Ethiopia to fighting terrorism, and maintain peace and security in the region, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.