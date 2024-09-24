Gambia: Basic and Secondary Education Ministry and Free Education

The Constitution has indicated in section 30 that,

"All persons shall have the right to equal educational opportunities and facilities and with a view to achieving the full realisation of that right -

(a) basic education shall be free, compulsory and available to all;

(b) secondary education, including technical and vocational education, shall be made generally available and accessible to all by every appropriate means, and in particular, by the progressive introduction of free education;..."

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has made it a policy to bar the payment of fees and other charges for books and other materials in government schools and government subvented schools and has vowed to provide text books and other materials to basic and secondary school students.

As a media outlet, it is the duty of Foroyaa under section 207 of the Constitution to hold the government accountable. Foroyaa will be visiting government and government subvented schools to find out how effective this policy is.