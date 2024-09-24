Nigeria: Doctors, While Fighting for Your Rights, Please Be Civil to Patients

That I could totally relate to, I thought silently. He typed out the prescription and gave it to me. I bade him a good day and left the hospital, deciding not to escalate the matter. However I wondered about it. Do these people not realise that they are causing more harm than good to the patients they treat? Whatever happened to the Hippocratic oath?

Fine and good they have a right to better welfare and salaries but they should not flaunt this oath. It's not the patient's fault that they do not receive good pay or welfare so they should not pour out all these frustrations on them.

These are people who are unwell, who need care and pay to be attended to. Why treat them in an unpleasant way? This is mind boggling. Please, to all my doctor friends, fight for your rights and entitlements. You deserve them. But whatever you do to fight for your rights within the ambit of the law, be civil to your patients. Remember, 'What goes around comes around.'