Nigeria: Flood - NPA Donates N200m to Borno Victims

23 September 2024
This Day (Lagos)

In a corporate humanitarian gesture, the Management and Staff of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), have identified with victims of devastating floods that ravaged communities in Borno State recently with a donation of N200 million.

In a letter he personally signed, the Managing Director/ CEO of the NPA, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho said, "The Nigerian Ports Authority stands with Borno State during this very devastating occurrence that has resulted in huge losses and disruption of lives and livelihoods.

"As a token of support for your disaster relief efforts, the Nigerian Ports Authority under the guidance of the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola hereby donates the sum N200 million to aid efforts at stabilising the victims as quickly as possible."

The Authority was represented at the presentation of the cheque to the Governor of Borno State in Maiduguri over the weekend by the trio of the Executive Director Engineering & Technical Services, Engr. Ibrahim Abba Umar, Executive Director Finance & Administration, Ms. Vivian Richard Edet and Executive Director Marine & Operations Engr. Olalekan Badmus.

