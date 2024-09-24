Nigeria: Albinos Appeal to Media to Correct Misconceptions

Persons with albinism in Nigeria under the auspices of the Albinism Association of Nigeria (AAN) have appealed to the media to educate people properly about albinism so as to correct misconceptions.

The Executive Director of AAN, Mrs Bisi Bamishe, who made the appeal during an interactive media session, said the session was aimed at fostering advocacy for the rights and welfare of persons with albinism in Nigeria as captured in the National Albinism Policy.

She emphasised the need for sustained advocacy to improve the quality of life for persons with albinism to ensure that they were recognised, respected and supported by the government, bodies and individuals.

She said, "The National Policy on Albinism is a comprehensive framework designed to address the unique challenges faced by persons with albinism in Nigeria. The policy aims to promote social inclusion, economic empowerment, and access to education and healthcare for individuals with albinism.

"It was drafted in 2019 with plans to be implemented within five years. So, it was expected that its implementation would be completed by December, 2024. Unfortunately, it has not seen the light of the day.

"Since it has not been implemented as intended up till now, persons with albinism are suffering and it seems there is no hope even though a national policy supporting our course of living was initiated. Hence, the need to ensure review and implementation is necessary because of the prevailing negative circumstances faced by PWAs," she said.