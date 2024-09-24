Nigeria: NAFDAC Launches Campaign Against Drug Abuse in Secondary Schools

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has launched an initiative geared towards reducing the prevalence of drug abuse among secondary school students.

Tagged 'NAFDAC Catch Them Young Programme,' it focuses on drug abuse education and awareness campaigns on the menace of drug abuse in Nigeria. The agency also launched the NAFDAC consumer safety club.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, launched the initiative at the weekend at Government Secondary School, Tudun Wada, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.

She said it is estimated that 14.4 per cent or 14.3 million Nigerians are victims of drug abuse.

She said the 'NAFDAC Catch Them Young Programme' is very important because of the segment of the nation that is most affected - the youths and, by extension, teenagers.

She further said drug abuse involves excessive use of psychoactive drugs, such as alcohol, pain medications and illegal drugs.

Prof. Adeyeye said substances that youths and teens may use include those that are legal for adults, such as alcohol or tobacco since they are readily available.

The NAFDAC DG said the health consequences of drug abuse are drug addiction, serious impairment, illness and death, risk of damage to the heart, lungs, liver and kidneys from long-term use.

She said other implications are risk of impairment in memory, learning, problem-solving and concentration and risk of psychosis, such as schizophrenia, hallucination or paranoia.

She also stated that aside from the destruction of the family, the workforce, the gratification or satisfaction that a person may get from abuse of drugs such as tramadol or codeine is short-lived.

She added that it was high time that young Nigerians realised that the epidemic of drug, including alcohol abuse is destroying families, the workforce, and destabilising our economy.

The Principal of the Government Secondary School, Tudun Wada Abuja, Joseph Akoh, thanked NAFDAC for using the school for the flag-off.

He promised that the school would ensure the objectives of the consumer safety club and campaign against drug abuse are achieved in the school.

He enjoined students to desist from drug abuse because it destroys their lives and future.