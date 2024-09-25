Rwanda: How Is Rwanda Faring in Fight Against Mpox?

Two months after Rwanda confirmed its first cases of mpox, the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) continues to intensify prevention and treatment efforts nationwide.

In an exclusive interview, Julien Niyingabira, Health Communications Division Manager at RBC, shared insights into the country's ongoing response, stressing the importance of public awareness, community involvement, and health system preparedness.

Six confirmed cases, four laboratories ready

Rwanda has confirmed six cases of mpox to date, according to Niyingabira. Five of the cases involved individuals with recent travel histories to neighbouring countries, DR Congo and Burundi, while one was contracted through direct contact with a confirmed mpox patient. Of the six, four patients have recovered and been discharged, while two remain under medical care.

"We have equipped four laboratories across the country capable of testing for mpox. These include the National Referral Laboratory in Kigali, and facilities in Gihundwe, Gisenyi, and the University Teaching Hospital of Butare (CHUB)," Niyingabira explained.

These strategically located labs ensure that high-risk areas, particularly along the borders with Goma and Bukavu, can access timely testing.

Building capacity in health facilities

Rwanda's healthcare system has been strengthened to manage potential mpox cases. Hospitals and health centres across the country are prepared to offer treatment, which focuses on alleviating symptoms like fluid-filled blisters, swollen lymph nodes, and fever.

"Mpox is particularly challenging when it comes to symptoms like itching and pain, scratching the rash can lead to infections, which can complicate the recovery process," Niyingabira noted.

Despite this, he reassured that with proper care, most individuals recover from the virus within two to four weeks.

Public awareness and combating stigma

One of the major hurdles in combating mpox has been the public's initial misunderstanding of how the virus spreads, he stressed.

"When we first shared information about mpox, many mistakenly believed that hand-washing alone could prevent it, possibly due to the habits reinforced during the COVID-19 pandemic," Niyingabira said.

He clarified that while hygiene is important, mpox is primarily spread through close physical contact, including sexual contact.

"We have emphasised that mpox can be transmitted through bodily fluids, kissing, or even hugging and that condoms don't provide protection," Niyingabira added.

To mitigate further misinformation, RBC has been distributing educational materials in schools, marketplaces, and public areas. So far, 5,700 schools have received posters in Kinyarwanda and English, and teachers have been actively conducting daily screenings of students.

He added that fortunately, no cases have been reported in Rwanda's educational institutions, a positive sign in the ongoing fight against the disease.

Screening at borders

RBC has enhanced screening measures at Rwanda's borders and airports, with teams stationed at 16 key crossing points.

"Screening is our first line of defence, and we follow up with testing when necessary. Symptoms of mpox may take up to 21 days to appear, but community surveillance is key in identifying potential cases before they spread," Niyingabira explained.

He added that in rural areas, community health workers play a critical role, going door-to-door to check households for symptoms, this grassroots initiative has been vital for early detection and has helped minimise transmission in more remote areas of the country.

Free treatment for all

To ensure there are no barriers to care, Rwanda offers mpox treatment free of charge.

"We want everyone to feel comfortable seeking care without fear of financial burden," Niyingabira said.

He added that quick access to treatment is crucial to halting further transmission, as even short delays can allow the virus to spread within communities.

Niyingabira expressed positivity that with continued public cooperation, the country can contain the outbreak.

"We have built a solid structure to respond to cases as they arise and we are confident that we can manage the spread."

He also urged Rwandans to rely on verified information from RBC and the Ministry of Health, discouraging the spread of rumours on social media, adding that all mpox cases are confirmed through laboratory tests at the National Reference Laboratory.

Vaccination campaign targets high-risk groups

Rwanda launched a vaccination campaign on September 17, targeting health workers, cross-border traders, hospitality employees, and other high-risk groups. The vaccine, JYNNEOS, is approved for the prevention of both smallpox and mpox and is being administered to adults aged 18 and above, Niyingabira noted.

The first phase aims to vaccinate 10,000 individuals with two doses, 21 days apart. Rwanda secured the initial vaccine supply through partnerships with organisations like the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Niyingabira noted the importance of prevention, urging the public to avoid close contact with symptomatic individuals, refrain from sharing personal items, and maintain proper hygiene practices.

Addressing stigma, religious misconceptions

Niyingabira cautioned against stigmatising those with mpox, and he called on the public to avoid linking the disease to religious beliefs.

"While prayer is important for many people, it's essential not to neglect professional healthcare," he said.

He also noted that accurate information, prompt medical attention, and cooperation between communities and health authorities are the most effective ways to prevent the spread of mpox.

"We are in this together. By following guidelines and staying informed, we can prevent further transmission and keep our communities safe," Niyingabira concluded.