Africa: No Evidence That 'Shame Plant' Can Cure Mpox

No evidence that 'shame plant' can cure mpox

IN SHORT: A video circulating on social media in Nigeria claims to have the cure for mpox. But there is no scientific evidence to support the video's claim that the shame plant is the cure.

A video posted on Facebook claims that the shame plant is a cure for mpox.

A woman in the video instructs users to grind the plant, extract the liquid and rub it on the affected parts of the body.

The shame plant, or Mimosa pudica, is a small plant found in tropical regions. It has soft green leaves that fold up when touched. This is why it's also known as the "don't touch me" or "sensitive" plant.

Mpox is the disease caused by the monkeypox virus. The most prominent symptom of the disease is a rash. Mpox can also cause fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes and fatigue.

It is spread through close contact with an infected person or contaminated objects. It can also be passed from animals to humans.

On 14 August 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the rise in mpox cases a global public health emergency.

In a report released on 13 September, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said the continent had recorded 26,544 cases of and 724 deaths from mpox since the start of 2024.

But can the shame plant treat mpox? We checked.

No scientific evidence

There are vaccines to prevent mpox. But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says "people who are vaccinated should continue to avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with someone who has mpox".

"The goal of treating mpox is to take care of the rash, manage pain and prevent complications. Early and supportive care is important to help manage symptoms and avoid further problems," the WHO says.

Africa Check contacted Dr Tanimola Akande, a public health expert at the University of Ilorin, Nigeria.

"There is no scientific evidence that the shame plant can treat mpox. There are no specific antiviral drugs for mpox. Patients with mpox should visit their doctors for appropriate treatment," he said.

To learn more, read our explainer on mpox here.

