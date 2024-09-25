Liberia: Unity Party Chairman Tarpeh Vows No Tolerance for Corruption Amid Modad Allegations

Monrovia — Unity Party Chairman Luther Tarpeh has reaffirmed the party's commitment to transparency and accountability, insisting that allegations of corruption against Minister Amin Modad must be addressed promptly and decisively. Speaking at his first major press engagement since the party took power, Tarpeh emphasized that the Unity Party is dedicated to ensuring that public officials uphold integrity and serve the interests of the Liberian people.

"Today, I stand before you not just as a chairman, but as a representative of the hopes and expectations of our citizens," Tarpeh stated, acknowledging the sacrifices made by party supporters during the recent election campaign. "We commend Liberians, both at home and abroad, for their unwavering support that has enabled us to reclaim state power."

However, the focus quickly shifted to the recent allegations against Minister Modad, who is under scrutiny for a controversial vehicle purchase linked to the Ministry of Commerce. "It is a great disservice to our party and the nation to remain silent on these grave issues," Tarpeh declared. "While we do not question Minister Modad's competence, the public outcry surrounding this issue must be taken seriously."

Highlighting the administration's commitment to combating corruption, he reiterated President Joseph Boakai's promise that "there will be no business as usual." He called on Minister Modad to provide clear evidence to refute the allegations. "Minister Modad must go above and beyond to clear his name," Tarpeh urged, underscoring the importance of maintaining public trust.

Tarpeh also reflected on the broader aspirations of the Unity Party, stating, "The ordinary people of our country wanted a responsible government that would tackle the perennial issues of corruption, drugs, unemployment, and improve our healthcare and education systems." His remarks resonated with many Liberians who are eager for a government that prioritizes their needs.

The Unity Party Chairman urged public officials to prioritize service over personal gain. "You were placed there to do the Liberian people's job. Do it," he emphasized, conveying a sense of urgency for reform. "The Unity Party will not stand by while any official tarnishes our name. We are committed to addressing corruption and advocating for the welfare of our citizens."

Calling for unity and patience from the party's supporters, Tarpeh expressed optimism about the administration's ability to address the allegations. "I am confident that upon President Boakai's return, he will take the necessary actions to reassure the Liberian people of our commitment to integrity," he stated.

Tarpeh reiterated the party's resolve to maintain its credibility. "This leadership will not allow corruption to fester within our ranks. We will raise our voices against any wrongdoing," he promised, sending a clear message that the Unity Party is dedicated to serving the people and fostering a government of integrity.