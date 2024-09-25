Liberia: House of Representatives Adjourns Extraordinary Session, Set to Resume in October

Monrovia — The House of Representatives has officially adjourned its extraordinary session, with plans to reconvene on October 15, 2024. Speaker Fonati Koffa, who presided over the session, praised lawmakers for their efforts in navigating what he described as a challenging budget process.

Speaker Koffa acknowledged the efforts of the various committees and members involved in the recast budget discussions, which were extended by an additional week to ensure completion. "We started this process about a month ago. We extended it by another week to get the recast done. I don't think anyone can say this was an easy process," Koffa remarked, emphasizing the complexity of the work that had been undertaken.

Koffa expressed pride in how the legislative process had evolved, citing the increased involvement of both House members and the general public. "We are proud and happy that the budget process, as you can see from the involvement of all the members and the public, is becoming more open and transparent," the Speaker stated. He emphasized that this shift toward openness benefits not only lawmakers but also the overall governance of the country.

The 2025 budget process is expected to build on this foundation of transparency, with Speaker Koffa promising additional measures to further enhance public participation and oversight. "As we begin to look forward to the 2025 budget, we will institute additional measures to ensure the process is transparent," he noted, stressing that continued efforts would be made to strengthen accountability within the legislative process.

During this extraordinary session, the House of Representatives passed nine executive bills, with Speaker Koffa highlighting the importance of the legislation. Of the nine bills passed, five were financing instruments, while one focused on youth empowerment. Speaker Koffa urged the Senate to act swiftly on these bills to facilitate their implementation. "We encourage the Senate to pass those bills so that implementation can begin," Koffa said, underscoring the need for the timely enactment of these critical legislative items.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As part of the adjournment, Speaker Koffa announced that the House Leadership Committee, which had been appointed during the special session, would remain active during the legislative recess. The committee will oversee the day-to-day affairs of the House and ensure continuity of work until the House reconvenes. "The House Leadership Committee that was appointed last time to oversee the affairs of the House during our absence is reconstituted as such and will remain at work and in session," Koffa informed his colleagues.

The committee is expected to meet every Monday until the House returns in October, maintaining oversight and readiness for any urgent matters that may arise in the interim. "I think we'll meet every Monday until we return," Koffa said.

The adjournment of the extraordinary session follows a significant legislative period for the House of Representatives as it prepares to resume in October. Speaker Koffa encouraged lawmakers to reconnect with their constituents during the break. "Enjoy your interaction, no matter how brief, with your constituents, and we will see each other again on October 15," he said.