Nigeria: 'Respond to Allegations Against Matawalle's Administration,' Zamfara PDP Urges APC

press release

The PDP stands ready to continue advocating for accountability and transparency for the benefit of all Zamfara citizens

The Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on its All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart to respond to the allegations of mismanagement of public funds made by the incumbent state government against the immediate past administration under Bello Matawalle.

In a statement on Tuesday by Haliru Andi, the State Publicity Secretary of PDP, the party called upon the APC in Zamfara state to respond directly to the allegations made by the incumbent PDP administration under Governor Dauda Lawal against Mr Matawalle, who is the current minister of state for defence. The latter governed the state for four years on the platform of the APC.

"Instead of addressing the critical issues at hand, the APC has opted to deflect by criticising Governor Lawal for highlighting 25 years of APC misrule. We challenge the APC to engage with the facts and tell the public that the allegations labeled against Matawalle are untrue," Mr Andi, the PDP spokesperson in the state said in the statement.

He stated that no amount of diversionary antics would make the PDP and Governor Lawal to relent in their pursuit of justice for the people of Zamfara regarding the alleged embezzlement of public funds under Mr Matawalle's administration.

Recall that Mr Matawalle in an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday accused Mr Lawal of being obsessed with criticism of the past administration rather than concentrate on governance and working together with the ministry of defence to tackle insecurity in the state. The state APC chapter on its part recently canvassed for the declaration of state of emergency in the state. But the PDP has dismissed all such efforts as ploys to divert attention from the real issue of misrule and mismanagement of public funds by the government of Mr Matawalle in the state.

"We urge the APC to address the issues directly rather than continuing their pattern of evasion. The people of Zamfara deserve accountability and transparency, and the PDP will persist in our demand for justice.

"The APC must answer the following:

1. Isn't it true Matawalle left only four million naira for Governor Dauda Lawal, despite receiving substantial allocations from the Federal Government, with nothing to show in terms of developmental projects?

2. Isn't it true that Matawalle intentionally left a three-month backlog of salaries for Zamfara civil servants, without offering any apology?

3. Isn't it true that Matawalle failed to settle NECO and WAEC registration fees for our students for four years, leaving our children roaming the streets with no hope for their education?

4. Isn't it true that the APC-led administration refused to pay pensions and gratuities to retired civil servants for over ten years, resulting in 13.6 billion naira in unpaid benefits and leading to the loss of many lives?

5. Isn't it true that Matawalle refused to pay electricity bills for all MDAs, including the government house, leading to disconnection by KEDCO?

6. Isn't it true that Gusau, the state capital, went without a single drop of water for five months due to Matawalle's failure to pay for electricity and provide necessary resources for water treatment?

7. Isn't it true that Matawalle left students on foreign scholarships stranded by failing to pay their tuition and upkeep?

8. Isn't it true that Matawalle sold government houses in Gada Biu and Kaduna to friends and associates without following due process?

9. Isn't it true that our hospitals are in dire condition across the state, including in the hometowns of two former governors, Talatar Mafara and Maradun LGAs?

10. We also bring to attention the allegation regarding a 70 billion naira corruption case against Matawalle currently under investigation by the EFCC. Isn't it true that this significant corruption case further highlights the need for accountability and transparency in governance?

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"All these allegations against the APC and Governor Matawalle are valid, and we dare the opposition to come forward and deny them if they are untrue. If they fail to do so, we expect a public apology to the good people of Zamfara State. Our people deserve clarity on this matter, and we urge the APC to address it directly.

"Can the APC deny that Governor Dauda Lawal has resolved all the allegations outlined above against Matawalle in just one year? Therefore, the APC should acknowledge and thank Governor Dauda Lawal for addressing these critical issues and for his commitment to providing good governance.

"The PDP stands ready to continue advocating for accountability and transparency for the benefit of all Zamfara citizens.," the state PDP chapter concluded in their statement.