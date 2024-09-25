Liberia, Cybastion Institute Sign Major Agreement

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Cybastion Institute of Technology to establish a state-of-the-art data center and introduce an additional underwater cable in Liberia. This move marks a significant step toward strengthening Liberia's digital infrastructure and ensuring enhanced cybersecurity.

The MOU, which was signed in New York, symbolizes Liberia's commitment to advancing its digital landscape. It represents the official start of technical discussions with relevant government agencies under the "Digital Fast Track Program," aimed at accelerating digital infrastructure, services, and transformation across the country.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti emphasized the critical importance of the agreement, especially for Liberia's communication systems. "This MOU is of immense significance to Liberia, particularly for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as it strengthens secure communication," said Nyanti.

Nyanti underscored the growing need for secure and reliable communication as Liberia integrates into global governance and multilateral peace and security frameworks. "As Liberia moves towards deeper involvement in global governance and multilateral efforts to manage peace and security, we need to be trusted with our communication systems," she remarked, stressing the importance of information security in Liberia's evolving global role.

The Foreign Minister also highlighted the broader implications of the agreement for the country, as Liberia continues to focus on e-governance and technological advancements. "This MOU comes at a crucial time when Liberia is prioritizing e-governance and technology development," Nyanti added, expressing optimism about the potential of the collaboration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nyanti assured that Liberia will seize every opportunity to improve its cybersecurity measures and data management capabilities. She noted that this partnership would explore the possibility of Liberia becoming part of a secure communication platform that ensures the safety and confidentiality of information for other countries as well.

Under the MOU, the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will collaborate to implement the project's key features. These include enhancing Liberia's data management systems, reinforcing cybersecurity protocols, and establishing cutting-edge digital infrastructure.

The Cybastion Institute of Technology, based in Washington, D.C., is recognized for its expertise in cybersecurity and digital transformation. The institute offers a variety of certifications and diplomas through partnerships with universities across the United States. "It has successfully implemented similar projects in several African countries, including Côte d'Ivoire, Niger, Burkina Faso, Benin, Central African Republic, and Namibia," the dispatch said.