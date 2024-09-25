Liberia: CSA Shuts Down Mobile Money Payroll System

In a decisive move aimed at improving the transparency and accountability of the public payroll system, the Government of Liberia (GoL), through the Civil Service Agency (CSA), has officially shut down its mobile money payroll platform.

This action follows the discovery of several unexplained and questionable transactions, casting serious doubt on the integrity of the system.

The announcement, made in a circular memorandum dated September 20, 2024, and signed by the CSA Director General, Josiah F. Joekai, Jr., instructed all heads of government spending entities to inform their employees of the immediate transition to bank-based salary payments.

"We can no longer vouch for the integrity and credibility of the mobile money payroll platform," said Joekai in a statement to government officials. "The multiple unexplained transactions uncovered have forced us to make this necessary and urgent decision to protect the salaries of civil servants and ensure greater accountability."

The CSA explained that effective November 2024, all salary payments for government employees would be deposited directly into commercial bank accounts, marking the end of the mobile money payroll system.

"This shift is not just about closing one chapter but opening a more secure one," Joekai emphasized. "We want to restore trust in the payroll process and ensure that every civil servant is paid transparently and accurately. This is a critical step toward achieving that goal."

In response to the transition, the CSA outlined a series of actions that both employees and government entities must complete to ensure a smooth switch to the new system.

Joekai directed that all employees currently receiving their salaries via mobile money are required to open new salary accounts with any commercial bank operating in Liberia. These accounts should be set up in both Liberian Dollars (LRD) and United States Dollars (USD) to accommodate salary payments in both currencies.

"Government workers must ensure that their new bank account details are submitted to their respective Human Resource Directors no later than October 15, 2024," Joekai stated. "We need their cooperation to ensure there is no disruption in salary disbursements."

The CSA is also requiring that all Human Resource Directors within the government submit the newly opened account details of their staff to the agency by October 20, 2024. This information, according to the circular, will be used by the CSA to verify the employees and their respective accounts, guaranteeing that everyone eligible is enrolled in the payroll system ahead of the November 2024 salary payments.

"This timeline is strict, and we expect all departments to treat this with the seriousness it deserves," Joekai added. "The CSA will not process salary payments through the mobile money platform after November 2024, so it is crucial that this transition happens smoothly and without delay."

The decision to move from mobile money to a bank-based payroll system is seen as a significant step in ensuring financial accountability and transparency in government payroll management. Over recent months, there have been growing concerns about the efficiency and security of the mobile money platform, with several civil servants raising alarms about discrepancies in their salary payments.

"Too many questions have been raised regarding the transparency of the mobile money payroll system," said a senior official at the Ministry of Finance who spoke on condition of anonymity. "This change is long overdue. It's time we move towards systems that guarantee full transparency and accountability."

Public reaction to the change has been largely positive, with many civil servants expressing relief that their salaries will now be handled through more secure banking channels.

"I've experienced delays and errors with mobile money before, so this is a welcome change," said one government employee, speaking outside a local bank in Monrovia. "At least with the bank system, there's a level of trust that we didn't always have with mobile money."

While the transition to the bank-based system is expected to take time, the CSA is confident that it will address the underlying issues of transparency and fraud that had plagued the mobile money payroll system. Government employees are urged to act quickly to avoid delays in their salary payments come November 2024.

"This is about more than just changing how payments are made," concluded Joekai. "It's about creating a more transparent, reliable, and accountable payroll system for all government employees. We urge everyone involved to cooperate fully and adhere to the deadlines."