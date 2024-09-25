Liberia: Global Investors Eye Mining, Sanitation Sectors

HISTORIC Liberia Investment Forum held in Canada yield fruitful results for investment opportunities here in Liberia; Job creation, others insight

The just ended Liberia Investment Forum 2024, which is the first ever to have been held in Canada has unbundled multiple investment opportunities following the holding of separate meetings by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. with some global investors committing to invest in mining, sanitation and infrastructure in the country.

The forum was recently held at The International Centre in Toronto, Canada, bringing together a diverse group of attendees, including the President of Liberia, Joseph Nyuma Boakai, and prominent Canadian officials such as Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West, Ontario representing the Federal Government of Canada.

Kayabaga is the current Co-Chair of the Global Cooperation Caucus, and the Chair of Liberal Black Caucus.

She is also the Vice-Chair of the Canada-Africa parliamentary Association. Effie Triantafilopoulos, Member of Provincial Parliament - Oakville North, Burlington, Ontario also attended the forum.

Effie, a member of the Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs, was the Ontario Government Premier representation at the Liberia Investment Forum 2024.

According to a dispatch from the Office of Liberia Trade & Investment in Canada, the forum attracted potential investors and sector experts, all eager to explore Liberia's vast investment opportunities.

Speaking during the forum, President Boakai emphasized his government's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for foreign investment.

"Liberia stands at the threshold of a new economic era, and we invite you to join us on this transformative journey," President Boakai stated.

The Liberian leader also highlighted various sectors ripe for investment, including agriculture, infrastructure, and technology.

President Boakai also held strategic meetings with potential investors outside of the main event.

These meetings were focused on quick-impact projects for economic growth, development and job creation in Liberia.

Both Canadian representatives Kayabaga and Effie expressed strong support for enhancing Liberia's investment landscape, recognizing the potential for collaboration between Canada and Liberia.

"This forum is a testament to the growing partnership between our nations. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead," Kayabaga stated.

Members of the Liberian government delegation were Jeff, B. Blibo, Chairman National Investment Commission, Wilmot Paye, Minister of Mines & Energy, Jerolinmek Matthew Piah, Information Minister, Prince Tambah Sr., Madam Jallahqueena Hawa Konneh, Representative- Liberia Trade and Investment in Canada, and Mayor John Charuk- Siafa, City Mayor of Monrovia.

They reflected on Liberia's high-level commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and advancing economic partnerships with global investors.

Chenkplen Sandy, COO of QE24 Group, delivered the welcome remarks, emphasizing the significance of the forum.

"The Liberia Investment Forum is more than just a gathering; it is a platform for fostering strategic partnerships and dialogues that can unlock Liberia's vast investment potential,"

She highlighted the Liberian government's commitment to creating an enabling environment for foreign direct investment, aligning with sustainable development goals.

She also outlined the forum's focus on key sectors, including agriculture, mining, infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing -- areas critical for enhancing economic resilience and job creation in Liberia.

Following Sandy's insightful welcome remarks, Jeff B. Blibo, Executive Chairman of National Investment Commission (NIC), took the stage to further elaborate on the forum's objectives and the unique opportunities available in Liberia.

The discussions that ensued focused on how international collaboration could drive sustainable development and economic growth in the country.

The forum provided a platform for networking, idea exchange, and the establishment of partnerships that can pave the way for future investments.

Attendees left with a renewed sense of optimism about Liberia's potential as an emerging investment destination.

Participants expressed enthusiasm about the discussions and the strategic pathways outlined for investing in Liberia during the conclusion of the forum.

With the commitment shown by the Liberian government and the active participation of Canadian stakeholders, the Liberia Investment Forum 2024 has set the stage for promising economic collaborations in the years to come.

Many attendees expressed optimism about the opportunities discussed, with several investment commitments anticipated in the coming months.

The office of the Liberia Trade & Investment in Canada (TIC) seated in Toronto, Canada serves as the gateway for the exploration of dynamic trade and investment opportunities between Liberia and Canada.

As a central hub for fostering bilateral economic relations, the TIC, headed by Madam Jallahqueena Hawa Konneh aims to create a prosperous partnership that supports sustainable growth, innovation, and mutual prosperity for the Republic of Liberia and Canadian Investors.