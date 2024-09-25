Liberia: 'DStv Lacks Investment Here'

The Director General of the Liberia Broadcasting System, Eugene Fahngon, has called for the shutdown of DSTV-Liberia, operated by Consolidated Group Incorporated, the Liberian agent of the South African based DSTV, simply citing the company's inability to operate locally, and its refusal to incorporate LNTV on its television network.

Fahngon expressed concerns over DSTV's lack of a single control system in the country, which he believes hinders its operations within Liberia.

LNTV, the television arm of the Liberia Broadcasting System, has not been included in DSTV's offerings, prompting Fahngon, who addressed a press conference on Tuesday, September 24, to take a strong stance against the satellite provider.

DSTV-Liberia recently alleged of being politically muscled by the government of Liberia through the LBS' boss who is reportedly doing all in his power to bring the company down.

The company accused Fahngon of launching a campaign against the Consolidated Group, headed by Liberian Politician and businessman, Simeon Freeman, at the Legislature, particularly the House of Representatives, for failing to uplink LBS to DSTV Satellite grid.

Mary Williams, DSTV-Liberia General Manager for Content at the Consolidated Group Incorporated, revealed at a press conference over the weekend that Fahngon has complained the company to the House Committee on Post and Telecommunication based on a business conversation they had in July of this year.

She said that unknown to them, Fahngon, through a communication, took their complaint to the House of Representatives Committee on Post and Telecommunication which extended an invitation to the General Manager of the Company, DSTV Liberia to talk about their challenges and progress in the sector.

Fahngon, however, clarified allegations made by Consolidated Group Liberia, DSTV's distributor, stating that he did not report DSTV Liberia to the Legislature as claimed. He emphasized that discussions with DSTV and other service providers were held before the House's Committee on Post and Telecommunications to address sector-related issues.

Moreover, Fahngon highlighted DSTV Liberia's demand for a monthly payment of $38,000 USD from LBS for the inclusion of LNTV on its cable TV platform, a request that LBS has firmly rejected.

Fahngon reiterated LBS's commitment to upholding the PRC Decree governing the Liberia Broadcasting System, which grants the organization the authority to monitor cable channels and ensure the provision of local content to the public.

Notably, other service providers, such as SATCOM and MULTI TV, have included LNTV on their platforms, highlighting disparities in DSTV's approach towards local content integration.

The situation underscores ongoing tensions between LBS and DSTV-Liberia, raising questions about the role of satellite providers in facilitating access to diverse programming for audiences in Liberia.