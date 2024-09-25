Nigeria: Abuja Trade Fair Kicks Off With 500 Exhibitors

The President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chief Emeka Obegolu, SAN, has called for efficient mobility sector in Nigeria as the sector is one of the underutilised sectors for guaranteed economic growth.

Obegulo stated this yesterday in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the 19th Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF), which has the theme "Mobility: Options for Transportation, Trade Financing, and Taxation."

He said: "Mobility has become a critical factor in today's global economy, influencing trade, finance, and taxation. Efficient transportation options help businesses overcome logistical challenges, streamline supply chains, and reduce operational costs, all of which are essential for driving economic growth.

"The fair is designed to serve as a hub for knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and networking. By bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts, we aim to chart a path toward a more innovative, efficient, and sustainable future in mobility while also addressing critical issues such as access to financing and the complexities of taxation. The 2024 edition of the AITF will feature over 500 exhibitors from various sectors, showcasing more than 10,000 products, solutions, and services to nearly 100,000 attendees over 12 days," he said.

National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA,) Hon. Dele Oye said the theme is apt and timely, as it opens up key consideration on issues affecting business growth and sustainability of trade in Nigeria and beyond.