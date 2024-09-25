Nigeria: Car-Free Day - Lagos Asks Residents to Embrace Cycling, Walking

The Lagos State Government has said it would continue to promote Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) by incorporating infrastructure for non-motorised means of Transportation into its road plannings and designs, the Commissioner of Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, has said.

He spoke at the commemoration of this year's World Car-free Day, which held at the Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island.

Osiyemi said the day, which holds every September 23, is a reminder of how humanity can help promote the culture of sustainability healthy living by just doing simple basic things by cultivating active mobility.

He called on all residents of the state to embrace active mobility brisk walking or cycling as it has a huge impact on our health and wellbeing.

Osiyemi said the ministry was happy to be collaborating this year, with the Lagos Urban Development Initiatives (LUDI) to promote healthy living by encouraging more people to embrace Non-Motorised Transportation.

The car-free day commemorated globally was designed to promote Non-Motorized Transportation otherwise known as active transportation, which includes walking, cycling, skating, and other small-wheeled form of transportation.

The commissioner said by leaving the cars at home, "We are taking significant steps towards reducing our carbon footprints, improving air quality, and creating safer more liveable spaces for residents of the state."