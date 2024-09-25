Nigeria: Access Pension Harps On Portfolio Diversification

Access Pension has advised individuals and workers on the importance of balancing their risk appetite while exploring portfolio diversification and making strategic investments for retirement.

This was highlighted during the recent 'Plan Smart, Secure Your Future' webinar organised by Access Pensions. The event, which focused on the theme 'Pensions Unpacked: Mastering Retirement Planning,' featured key officials from the firm sharing insights on prudent financial strategies for individuals planning for retirement.

Deputy Lead Ecosystem Orchestrator at Access Pensions, Adaeze Raji, stressed the importance of striking a balance between risk and return when building a retirement portfolio.

"The most important thing is balancing your risk and return scale. And this is particularly relevant when looking at stocks and bonds," Raji said during the session.

Bilkisu Ogirima, Head of Strategy and Products/PCD North at Access Pensions, spoke on how retirees can unlock homeownership by using 25 per cent of their Retirement Savings Account (RSA) for mortgage payments.