Libya/Nigeria: 2025 Afcon - Libya Take Super Eagles to Artificial Pitch

24 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Bottom team Libya has opted to host Group D leaders Nigeria at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium, in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying Matchday 4 encounter.

The facility is located in the city of Benina, some 19 kilometres outside the country's second city, Benghazi.

Known previously as Hugo Chávez Stadium, the stadium is a 10,000-capacity facility with an artificial turf.

Both countries will do a Matchday 3 battle at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Friday, 11th October, before the clash in the city at the edge of the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday, 15th October.

While the match in Uyo will kick off at 5pm, the battle in Benina will commence at 8pm Nigeria time.

Libya remain bottom of Group D after two rounds of matches, following a 1-1 at home to Rwanda (a game that was played at the Tripoli International Stadium) and a 1-2 loss to the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in Abidjan.

Nigeria top the pool with four points, after a 3-0 spanking of Benin Republic in Uyo on Matchday 1 and a scoreless draw with Rwanda's Amavubi in Kigali on Matchday 2.

Meanwhile, the interim manager of the Super Eagles, Austin Eguavoen, will lead the three-time African champions in the double-header.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.