Nigeria: Kwara Utd Coach Blames Players for Draw Against Ikorodu City

24 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin coach, Tunde Sanni has blamed his players for the team's barren draw against visiting Ikorodu City Football Club on Sunday in Ilorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match day 3 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), was played at the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin.

Sanni, who expressed disappointment at the result, said his players could have worked as a team more upfront to get goals.

"They were too eager to score and resorted to selfish play upfront. This wasn't what we practiced at training," Sanni said.

NAN reports that Sanni's team had suffered a 1-2 home defeat on match day one to Niger Tornadoes of Minna.

Coach Bright Ozebagbe, the visitors' coach said the draw was a good development after a previous heavy defeat away in their match against Kano Pillars.

a"We had a full one week of rest after our journey to Kano. I also understand that this is the Premier League where we had to play differently.

"Kwara United has always been a good team, and they have a formidable coaching crew.

"But we have to play our game and hope for the best," Ozebagbe said.

He said that he intends to take every game as it comes, saying that no two games are the same.(NAN).

