Nigeria: Suswam Denies Evicting PDP From Secretariat - Ortom Offers Alternative

The crisis within the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has escalated, with former Governor Gabriel Suswam reportedly evicting the party from its secretariat on Monday.

The building, located along Otukpo Road, was donated to the PDP by Suswam several years ago.

Suswam and his successor, former Governor Samuel Ortom, have been at odds over control of the party's structure since the party congresses began. Their rivalry has resulted in the suspension and counter-suspension of leaders, prompting the National Working Committee to establish a caretaker committee to manage the party's affairs in the state.

Despite a recent peace meeting held by the caretaker committee to foster unity among party leaders, tensions resurfaced when they were allegedly evicted from the secretariat on Monday.

Ortom has since offered alternative accommodation for the party in one of his office complexes in Makurdi.

Ortom's media aide, Terver Akase, said Suswam sealed off the secretariat early Monday, preventing the caretaker committee from entering.

In response, Suswam, through his media aide Bede Bartholomew, denied the allegations, asserting that the party was not evicted and challenging critics to provide proof.

"The issue of eviction cannot arise. The party was not a tenant; the building was simply donated to the party," Suswam said.