Nigeria: Wapan Evacuates Abuja Gosa Dumpsite

24 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ummul Kulthum Abubakar

In order to address plastic waste challenges, the Waste Pickers Association of Nigeria (WAPAN) have conducted the collection of waste at the Abuja Gosa Dumpsite as part of a 3-day exercise that focused on the clean-up of about 50,000 kg single-use plastics and related wastes.

Comrade Salisu Ali Yarima, National President of WAPAN, at the flag off of the event, said the event was the launch of the #GreenRisingProject in commemoration of World Cleanup Day 2024, a global event aimed at fostering environmental sustainability through youth-led and community-driven action.

Towards achieving this, WAPAN said it is mobilizing 1000+ youth across Lagos, Abuja, and Kano for a week-long campaign of extensive waste collection, recovery, and recycling which will reduce single-use plastic waste and celebrate the invaluable contributions of waste pickers in keeping our communities clean.

This year's event, which is co-sponsored by UNICEF, will also take place at Kano (Rinji Dumpsite) & Lagos (Oko and Tin-Can Sea Shore Dumpsites).

Comrade Yarima said "this isn't just about cleaning up. It's about empowering the youth and transforming the waste management sector. The project integrates these young individuals into the formal waste economy, offering them training and opportunities to build sustainable livelihoods. We're also addressing critical issues like child labour in waste picking, providing education and protection for the affected children."

