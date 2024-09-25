Nigeria: Paris Olympics - Kofar-Soro Charges Probe Committee to Do Thorough Job

A former Katsina State Director of Sports, Alhaji Aliyu Kofar-Soro, has charged members of the seven-man probe committee set up to investigate various negative exposures to the country during the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, to prioritise the interest of the country.

It will be recalled that apart from their failure to win a single medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Team Nigeria was enmeshed in some scandals like the female boxer Cynthia Ogunsemilore who was removed from the women's tournament after testing positive for a banned doping substance and the administrative ineptitude which denied Favour Ofili a place in the women's 100 meters.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, Kofar-Soro expressed happiness that the show of shame in Paris has not been swept under the carpet.

He also lauded the Minister of Sports, Senator John Enoh, for painstakingly picking some of the most knowledgeable and credible sports administrators in the country to carry out the investigation.

The sports administrator, therefore, charged members of the committee to work diligently to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the negative events that enveloped the camp of Team Nigeria at the Paris Olympics.

He urged them to come out with meaningful recommendations that will impact positively on Nigerian sports.

"I would have been disappointed if the Minister didn't do this. The investigative committee is a step in the right direction. We cannot continue to tolerate gross incompetence and abuse of office.

"The committee is made up of men of proven integrity who have the capacity to carry out the assignment. But they should be ready to step on toes to come up with far-reaching recommendations.

"I also hope they will be given enough time to carry out the important national assignment. More importantly, the ministry must act on the report when submitted. The recommendations shouldn't be kept to gather dust on shelves," said Kofar-Soro

The seven-man committee headed by a veteran sports journalist, Dr Mumuni Alao, has Aliyu Mohammed, Hajia Rakiya Muhammed, Godwin Enakhena, Dr Abubakar Ango, Christy Opara as members while Barrister Victor Okangbe is to serve as Secretary.

The committee will be provided with the terms of reference at its inauguration tomorrow at the Media Centre of the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja