Liberia: 3-Days National Consultative Workshop On Liberia's Blue Economy Strategy Starts Today

24 September 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The workshop is strategic for the sector's development, and its outcome, if implemented, could boost the country's blue economy sector.

A three-day National Consultative Workshop for formulating Liberia's Blue Economy Strategy begins Tuesday, September 24-26, 2024, in Monrovia.

The Workshop aims to define priority issues for developing the National Blue Economy Strategy for Liberia and identify key priority issues for national development.

The African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources organizes the three-day workshop.

Accordingly, as part of activities during the workshop, the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Conservation International, National Port Authority, and the Liberia Maritime Authority, among other line ministries and Agencies are expected to present a separate overview of the National Blue Economy Initiatives, the current situation, issues, opportunities for the blue economy and Challenges.

A press release quotes the agenda of the workshop as saying that during the workshop, the participants from various line ministries and agencies will be divided into working groups of three to define the overall objectives of Liberia's Blue Economy Strategy and identify key priority issues for national development, identify and prioritize sectoral areas for inclusion in Liberia's Blue Economy Strategy, based on their potential for sustainable development and economic growth and develop a comprehensive implementation plan for Liberia's Blue Economy Strategy, including priority actions, timelines, resources, and indicators for success.

Moreover, the Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Liberia Maritime Authority Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe, Sr is expected to deliver the official statement on half of Liberia, and Mr. George MBA Asseko Head, Blue Economy Division Directorate of Sustainable Environment and Blue Economy (Darbe) African Union Commission is expected to make the open Remarks.

Meanwhile, Participants invited to attend the three-day National Consultative Workshop for the formulation of Liberia's Blue Economy Strategy include Representatives from the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the Environmental Protection Agency, community leaders, NGOs, the Ministries of Agriculture, Mines and Energy, Liberia Maritime Authority, Ministry of Internal Affairs, private sector, stakeholders, academic institutions, Ministry of Public Works, Donor agencies, technical experts, Representatives from the Office of the President, Ministries of Justice, and Foreign Affairs, International organizations, and civil society.

