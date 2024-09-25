West Africa: Time to Break the Silence and End Female Genital Mutilation in Liberia

In a nation like Liberia, where strides toward gender equality are being made, a deep-rooted practice continues to violate the fundamental rights of women and girls: Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). The partial or total removal of external female genitalia--carried out under the guise of tradition, religion, or social obligation--has caused immeasurable harm to women and girls. Despite local advocacy and international condemnation, FGM remains pervasive, threatening the health, rights, and future of thousands of women and girls across Liberia.

FGM is often justified as a rite of passage into womanhood or a necessary condition for marriage. These cultural beliefs fuel cycles of violence, perpetuating trauma while silencing those who wish to challenge the practice. Unfortunately, many women who have undergone FGM perpetuate these harmful traditions, believing it to be essential for social acceptance and respect. Yet the evidence tells a different story-one of suffering, loss, and enduring health consequences.

According to Equality Now, 31.8% of Liberian women and girls are living with the effects of FGM, with many more at risk. Forced mutilations carried out with little to no consent rob girls of their autonomy and subject them to life-threatening risks. Alarmingly, data from the 2021 Demographic and Health Survey show that 60% of women aged 45-49 have undergone FGM, with higher percentages in younger age groups. This indicates that FGM is not declining, even among the younger generation.

The health consequences of FGM are severe and enduring. Women and girls face immediate risks including extreme pain, excessive bleeding, infections, and even death. Long-term complications include increased risks during childbirth, higher infant mortality rates, and chronic pain that can last a lifetime. The World Health Organization (WHO) categorizes FGM as a violation of human rights, yet cultural traditions and a lack of political will continue to allow this harmful practice to persist.

While there has been some progress, such as the declaration of a ban on FGM by Liberia's traditional leaders in February 2023, enforcement has been weak. Just months later, defiant communities resumed FGM ceremonies, including one in September 2024 in Weala, Margibi County, where young girls and even babies were initiated. The absence of a dedicated law banning FGM in Liberia and the lack of effective enforcement of existing criminal laws make it clear that more must be done.

Legislative Reform: Lessons from Other Countries

Liberia stands at a critical juncture. Without legislation specifically outlawing FGM, women and girls will remain vulnerable to this form of gender-based violence. Other African countries have successfully passed anti-FGM laws and can serve as models for Liberia. For example:

Kenya : Passed the Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act in 2011, which criminalizes FGM and includes penalties for both those who perform the procedure and those who aid in its performance. The law also establishes the Anti-FGM Board to coordinate awareness and education programs.

: Passed the Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act in 2011, which criminalizes FGM and includes penalties for both those who perform the procedure and those who aid in its performance. The law also establishes the Anti-FGM Board to coordinate awareness and education programs. The Gambia: In 2015, The Gambia passed a law banning FGM after years of grassroots advocacy. This law combines criminal penalties with robust community outreach programs, emphasizing education and alternative rites of passage.

The Liberian government must:

Draft comprehensive anti-FGM legislation that criminalizes the practice and outlines clear penalties for offenders, including both practitioners and individuals who aid, abet, or fail to report FGM. Establish a national Anti-FGM Task Force, similar to Kenya's Anti-FGM Board, to coordinate efforts between government ministries, NGOs, and community leaders. This task force should oversee educational programs, legal enforcement, and victim support services. Allocate resources for enforcement by strengthening the capacity of local law enforcement to act on reports of FGM and ensuring that justice is served in FGM-related cases. Integrate FGM prevention into national health and education policies to ensure that all sectors are involved in eradicating the practice.

While laws alone cannot end FGM, they are a necessary foundation to guarantee rights and empower individuals to make informed decisions free from stigma and coercion. Legal reform must be accompanied by culturally sensitive messaging that respects Liberia's rich traditions while advocating for the health, dignity, and future of women and girls.

Several local leaders, including traditional elders and community activists, are publicly speaking against FGM, they speak on the health benefits of abandoning FGM, the empowerment of women, and the preservation of cultural identity in a way that honors women's dignity without the need for harmful practices, and their voices must be heard.

Beyond legislation and messaging, community-based programs play a vital role in ending FGM. Liberia must scale successful interventions that have been proven in other contexts:

Education Workshops: In countries like Senegal, education programs that engage local communities have led to significant declines in FGM. Workshops should involve elders, women, men, and youth in discussions about the health risks and social consequences of FGM. Alternative Rites of Passage: Offering communities a way to preserve important rites of passage without resorting to FGM. Countries such as Kenya have developed alternative rites of passage programs, where girls are celebrated in their transition to womanhood without undergoing mutilation. Survivor-Led Interventions: It is vital to involve women who have undergone FGM in leadership roles. Survivor-led initiatives not only give a voice to those most affected but also provide powerful testimonies that can change hearts and minds in communities where FGM is still practiced. Survivor networks can offer support to affected girls and women, ensuring they have access to counseling, medical care, and empowerment programs.

In summary, ending FGM in Liberia is not just a women's issue; it requires the active involvement of everyone to publicly denounce FGM shift societal perceptions, and encourage broader change.

The global community is watching, and we must stand in solidarity with the women and girls affected by this cruel practice. Legal reform, community empowerment, and survivor-centered support are critical. Together, we can dismantle the cultural barriers that have allowed this practice to continue far too long.

Now is the time to break the silence. We must amplify the voices of survivors, demand comprehensive reforms, and work collectively to ensure that FGM is eradicated in Liberia. The fight for justice, health, and human rights cannot wait.

Let us act now for a safer, more equitable future for all!!!

#weareunprotected #fixthesystem #endfgm