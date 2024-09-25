Liberia: US Justice Delegation to Support WCC Establishment

24 September 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The arrival of the US Government interagency delegations demonstrates its commitment to help end impunity in Liberia.

A United States Government Justice Delegation is currently in the country to support the establishment of Liberia's long-awaited War and Economic Crimes Court.

The delegation, which comprises representatives from the U.S. Department of State's Office of Global Criminal Justice, Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of Justice (U.S. Attorney's Office, Philadelphia), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, arrived in the country on Sunday, September 22.

The US Justice delegation arrived at a time President Joseph Boakai had withdrawn Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi's appointment as head of the newly constituted Office of War and Economic Crimes Courts followed nearly two months of public condemnation from civil society groups.

However, the delegation is also expected to strengthen U.S.-Liberian cooperation across the justice sector during its visit.

The delegation will meet representatives from the Liberian government, as well as Liberian counterparts in law enforcement, the legal sector, and civil society, to build partnerships, exchange ideas, and share experiences with regard to prosecuting complex cases in a trauma-informed and victim-centric way.

The delegation brings extensive experience investigating and prosecuting war crimes and other atrocity crimes, as well as victim support.

"We commend Liberia's commitment to build a War and Economic Crimes Court, and we are proud to send this delegation to Liberia to support local efforts towards justice and accountability," said Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice, Beth Van Schaack. "We stand ready to be a partner as Liberia takes on this challenge, and we hope this visit will be the start of a productive relationship, where both U.S. and Liberian officials can learn from each other."

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.