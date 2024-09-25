Liberia: Pul Interim Committee Appears in Court

The Interim Committee of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has begun preparing its response to a Petition for Declaratory Judgement filed by some aggrieved members of the Union following its appearance at the Civil Law Court for a conference on Monday.

On Friday, September 20, the Committee received a writ of summons to appear before Judge Golda A. Bonah-Elliott of the 6th Judicial Circuit, Civil Law Court of Montserrado, for a conference on Monday, September 23rd.

The Summons came on the eve of the conduct of the re-run election, as mandated by the 9th Judicial Circuit Court in Gbarnga, Bong County.

At the conference on Monday, Judge Bonah-Elliot informed the Committee to respond to the petitioners' grievances through its lawyers within ten days, as required by law.

While formulating its response, the Interim Committee has also begun holding consultations with the newly elected officers ahead of their induction on 30 September, which will coincide with the 60th Anniversary of the PUL.

Those elected at Saturday's extraordinary congress of the Union are, Julius Kanubah, President; Beatrice Sieh, Vice President, Akoi Baysah, Secretary-General and Julius Konton, Assistant Secretary-General. Last Saturday's election was conducted in Paynesville outside Monrovia.

The Interim Committee assures members and the public of its commitment to restoring the Union and will do all within its means to get the Press Union working again. The Committee appeals to all members to join efforts to salvage the PUL.