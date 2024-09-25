Liberia: Court Convicts 2 for Gang Rape

24 September 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Nimba County, Liberia

The 8th Judicial Circuit Court in Sanniquellie, Nimba County, has convicted two defendants for gang-raping a 29-year-old pregnant woman.

Resident Judge Musa S. Sidibey of the Sexual Offenses Court from the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court in Sanniquellie, Nimba County, gave the sentence after their conviction.

The convicts were among several men from the affected communities of the ArcelorMittal-Liberia operation in Nimba County who had gone to steal fuel from the company where the victim works as a private guard for the Loyal Protective Guard Services (LPGS).

She was reportedly gang-raped by 12 men, but out of the 12, 10 escaped to neighboring Guinea and Ivory Coast.

Judge Sidibey brought down a guilty verdict against Emmanuel F. Saye, 26, and Emmanuel Nyanplue, 20, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, after they were tried and convicted of the crime.

The convicts are reportedly from Gbapa Town, a community affected by mining activities in Nimba County. Family members of the 29-year-old pregnant woman thanked the judge for the guilty verdict. They described the ruling as free and fair without the influence of money. Editing by Jonathan Browne

Read the original article on New Dawn.

