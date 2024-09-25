Liberia: Legislature Is a Burden to Liberia

Monrovia, Liberia — Lawmakers here have come under strong criticism for being insensitive to the plight of the people.

- A Liberian entrepreneur, Mr. Francis A. Varney describes the Liberian Legislature as a burden to the nation and its development.

Mr. Varney, founder and CEO of 4life Zoe Vocational Institute is asking President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. to dissolve the first branch of government, the Legislature because they are the ones halting development and causing Liberians to suffer.

Although that is desired, President Boakai does not have any constitutional power to dissolve the National Legislature.

However, according to him, the Legislature are doing absolutely nothing for the country and the people except to siphon millions of dollars intended for the public.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, 23rd September at the institute in Jacob Town, Paynesville along the Japan Freeway, he said member of the Legislature are money eaters, so there's no need to have them.

"They are not making laws; they are not doing anything; if they are working for the people, we will not have "Bea Mountain, Western Clusters here and there wouldn't be millions of dollars taken out of Liberia, while our people suffer", he laments.

"These guys are not working, and there is no need to have them. If I were President Boakai, I would dissolve the Legislature because they are a serious problem to this nation."

He says Liberia cannot have a Legislature and then roads are deplorable, the people are suffering and they are walking away with 45 thousand United States dollars to buy car for themselves.

Varney maintains there's no need for a legislative body, as Liberians are living below poverty line.

He says Liberia, third world country, should have legislators that are reasoning and striving in the people's interests.

"There's no serious-minded country fighting poverty, and a third-world country like Liberia should give a lawmaker US$45,000 for a car, and the people suffer. That money should be used to build more roads, schools, hospitals, improve infrastructure developments, and other incentives."

Varney also wants the government to reduce the arrears of Lawmakers and target other essential purposes.

The Liberian entrepreneur boasts of his strives towards education here while reaffirming his commitment to working tirelessly to improve the lives of youths by providing more vocational education across the country, which is the main aim of 4life Zoe. The institute offers disciplines and skills in digital installation, bio-digestion services, driving skills, refrigeration, and air conditioner repairs, among others. Editing by Jonathan Browne