Liberia: Moa - Sadfons Initiative Boosts Smallholder Farmers' Livelihood

- The Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) is making significant strides in advancing agricultural productivity through its Smallholder Agriculture Development for Food and Nutrition Security (SADFONS) project.

With an $8.2 million budget funded by the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program (GAFSP), the SADFONS initiative is focused on enhancing smallholder farmers' productivity and improving market access to reduce poverty in six counties: Grand Bassa, Grand Gedeh, River Gee, Montserrado, Bomi, and Maryland.

Under the program, smallholder farmers in Grand Bassa, Grand Gedeh, River Gee, and Maryland counties recently benefited, receiving much-needed farming equipment and processing machines to improve production.

However, despite these efforts, local farmers continue to face challenges with production and market access, keeping the country reliant on imports of staple crops such as rice.

Over the past few months, the SADFONS project has distributed farming equipment such as power tillers, combined harvesters, cassava graters, and garri fryers to other beneficiaries. These tools are expected to increase productivity and efficiency, especially for cassava and rice farming.

As part of ongoing efforts to monitor progress, a team led by SADFONS Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) officer Aagon Nyanquinyee Yoko conducted field visits to assess the impact of the interventions in these counties. Mr. Yoko praised the overall progress but highlighted the need for continued support.

In Grand Gedeh County, the interventions included distributing a cassava processing machine to the Ahweadeh Cooperative in Duogee, which served 90 members, and providing power tillers to the Artneway & Denudeh Cooperative in Zeleh City and the Duoyee Town Farmers Union, which benefitted 299 members.

Similarly, in River Gee County, the Madeamon Farmers Association and Tuokpah Cooperative received power tillers, supporting a combined 191 farmers.

Maryland County saw interventions in Harper and Pleebo City. Power tillers, water pumps, and cassava processing machines were distributed to various farming groups, directly benefiting 175 farmers.

Montserrado County also received support, including four power tillers and two tractors for the Agriculture College at the University of Liberia in Fendell.

Other notable beneficiaries include Thomas Farm in Bomi County, which received a rice mini combine harvester, and various farmer groups in Grand Bassa County, equipped with power tillers, cassava processing machines, and rice harvesters.

Beyond equipment distribution, SADFONS is investing in rehabilitating and constructing irrigation infrastructure for lowland rice cultivation in Grand Gedeh, River Gee, and Maryland counties. Additionally, three new warehouse storage facilities have been constructed in Montserrado and Grand Bassa counties to support better crop storage and reduce post-harvest losses.

While acknowledging the progress made, Mr. Yoko emphasized that much work remains. "Though these efforts are creating jobs and enhancing food security, there is still much work to be done," he said.

The Ministry of Agriculture remains committed to supporting smallholder farmers, increasing local production, and reducing Liberia's import dependency.

With projects like SADFONS, the ministry aims to ensure food security and meet the country's growing market demands.