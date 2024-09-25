Nigeria: FG to Build 40 Houses for Judges in Abuja

The Federal government has approved the construction of 40 houses for judges in Abuja.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike announced this decision following a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, which President Bola Tinubu presided over.

The initiative, part of the government's Renewed Hope Agenda, aims to provide secure and convenient accommodation for judiciary members.

According to Wike, the 40 residences will be constructed in the Kantampe district, with 20 allocated to the FCT High Court, 10 to the Federal High Court, and 10 to the Court of Appeal.

He said the project is slated for completion within 15 months.

He said, "Also, given the importance that the President attaches to the Judiciary, he finds it problematic that judges and Justices will live in rented houses and hotels. That is unsafe for our judicial officials and inconvenient for them to do their work. The president directed that the FCT, through the FCDA, immediately construct 40 numbered judges and Justices' quarters in the Kantampe district.

He said, "What it means is that out of these 40 FCT high courts, which is like the FCT court will have 20, the federal high court Will have ten, and the court of Appeal will have ten, which will be completed in fifteen months."

In addition to the housing project, Wike said FEC approved several infrastructure developments to improve access to the judicial quarters.

There is "construction of an access road from Artillery Road N11 from Mabuchi to the judges' quarters. Development of all internal roads within the judges' quarters."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Others are constructing an access road from Ring Road 1-N16 Shehu Shagari Way to the judges' quarters and developing roads connecting to the Court of Appeal Abuja division.

He said these approvals are part of a more significant infrastructure push in the FCT, which includes the development of over 75 kilometres of roads in satellite towns across Kwali, Gwagwalada, and Bwari area councils.

The minister said the government aims to complete these projects by December.

Wike also announced the termination of a previous contract for the development of Maitama 2, citing delays and lack of progress.

He said a new procurement process will be initiated to ensure the area's development, potentially addressing the capital's housing deficits.