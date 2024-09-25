Nigeria: Federal Govt to Build 40 Houses for Judges in Abuja

The Federal Government has approved the construction of 40 houses for judges in Abuja, the nation's capital.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike announced the approval for the construction of the houses following a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

The initiative, which is part of the government's Renewed Hope Agenda, aims to provide secure and convenient accommodation for members of the judiciary.

According to Wike, the 40 residences will be constructed in the Kantampe District, with 20 allocated to the FCT High Court, 10 to the Federal High Court, and 10 to the Court of Appeal.

He said the project is slated for completion within 15 months.

He said the President attached importance to the judiciary as he "finds it difficult that judges and Justices will be living in rented houses and hotels, that is not safe for our judicial officials, not convenient for them to do their work and so the President directed that the FCT through the FCDA should immediately construct 40 numbered judges and Justices quarters at Kantampe District.

"What it means is that out of these 40 FCT High Courts which is like the FCT Court will have 20, the federal high court will have 10 and the Court of Appeal will have 10 and this will be completed in 15 months' time."

In addition to the housing project, Wike said FEC approved several infrastructure developments to improve access to the judicial quarters.

There include the construction of an access road from Artillery Road N11 from Mabuchi to the judges' quarters and development of all internal roads within the judges' quarters.

Others are construction of an access road from Ring Road 1-N16 Shehu Shagari Way to the judges' quarters and development of roads connecting to the Court of Appeal Abuja division.

He said these approvals are part of a larger infrastructure push in the FCT, which includes the development of over 75 kilometers of roads in satellite towns across Kwali, Gwagwalada, and Bwari area councils.

The minister said the government aims to complete these projects by December.

Wike also announced the termination of a previous contract for the development of Maitama 2, citing delays and lack of progress.

He said a new procurement process will be initiated to ensure the development of the area to potentially addressing housing deficits in the capital.