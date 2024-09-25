Nigeria: 88.4m Nigerians Live in Extreme Poverty - Pantami

Former minister of communication Isa Pantami has revealed alarming statistics on Nigeria's poverty rate, stating that 88.4 million people, approximately 45% of the population, live in extreme poverty.

His revelation comes as Nigeria grapples with rising poverty and insecurity rates, underscoring the need for innovative solutions and skills development.

Pantami disclosed this while delivering a lecture titled "Enhancing Personal Skills for Global Career Opportunities" at the 37th anniversary of Katsina State.

He said the majority of those living in extreme poverty are in the northern part of the country, which underscored the need for young professionals to develop essential skills to navigate the challenging job market.

The former minister, therefore, emphasised that acquiring an education certificate is no longer sufficient, urging young graduates to explore opportunities beyond state and federal government employment.

Noting further that the government jobs that young people struggled to get have less than 5 percent availability of opportunities, pinpointing findings that show that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will create 95 million new jobs globally by 2025 while replacing 83 million existing ones hence the need for skills adaptation.

To succeed, Pantami identified three crucial skills, which include social skills, emotional intelligence, and problem-solving skills.

He also affirmed that the requirements for seeking jobs change yearly, as well as technical skills.

Governor Umaru Radda of Katsina State thanked Pantimi for honouring the invitation, expressing that his administration has already initiated a series of plans that would enhance the future of the state.

He urged young professionals to take advantage of the opportunity to ask questions, improve their knowledge, and make the state proud shortly.