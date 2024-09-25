Nigeria: Gombe Varsity Non-Academic Staff Embark On Strike

Amid a total strike embarked upon by the lecturers of the Gombe State University under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) about two weeks ago over alleged underfunding of the institution by the state government and lack of payments of lecturers' entitlements, the non academic staff of the university on Monday also embarked on their own strike.

The non academic staff under the umbrella of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational And Associated Institutions (NASU) declared a one week warning strike over unsatisfactory salary structure.

In the strike notice signed by the Gombe State University branch chairman of NASU, Ahmed A.

Mohammed, and secretary Ibrahim Gidado, the industrial action was due to the non-implementation of the 2019 minimum wage of N30,000 and its arrears for non-academic staff.

Other issues are non implementation of 35 per cent and 25 per cent salary increments for staff of tertiary institutions, non payment of Accumulated Earned Allowance for 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

They also said the state government does not pay the N35,000 palliative wage award to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the staff. They added that despite all meetings with the government officials, their demands were not addressed.

"Sequel to the Gombe State government's failure to address our demands, despite numerous meetings with the government officials, University management, governing council and stakeholders, we have been granted approval for a one-week warning strike.

"Consequently, we are informing all our members to commence the strike from today, Monday, 23rd, to Friday, 27th September, 2024. We urge all our members to participate fully in this collective action to press home our demands.", the union stated in the notice.