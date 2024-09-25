Nigeria: Gombe Varsity Non-Academic Staff Embark On Strike

24 September 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Najib Sani

Amid a total strike embarked upon by the lecturers of the Gombe State University under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) about two weeks ago over alleged underfunding of the institution by the state government and lack of payments of lecturers' entitlements, the non academic staff of the university on Monday also embarked on their own strike.

The non academic staff under the umbrella of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational And Associated Institutions (NASU) declared a one week warning strike over unsatisfactory salary structure.

In the strike notice signed by the Gombe State University branch chairman of NASU, Ahmed A.

Mohammed, and secretary Ibrahim Gidado, the industrial action was due to the non-implementation of the 2019 minimum wage of N30,000 and its arrears for non-academic staff.

Other issues are non implementation of 35 per cent and 25 per cent salary increments for staff of tertiary institutions, non payment of Accumulated Earned Allowance for 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

They also said the state government does not pay the N35,000 palliative wage award to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the staff. They added that despite all meetings with the government officials, their demands were not addressed.

"Sequel to the Gombe State government's failure to address our demands, despite numerous meetings with the government officials, University management, governing council and stakeholders, we have been granted approval for a one-week warning strike.

"Consequently, we are informing all our members to commence the strike from today, Monday, 23rd, to Friday, 27th September, 2024. We urge all our members to participate fully in this collective action to press home our demands.", the union stated in the notice.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.