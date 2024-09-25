Nigeria: Sultan Advocates Stronger Interfaith Collaboration for Development

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, has called for deeper interfaith collaboration to address Nigeria's developmental challenges.

Abubakar said this at a two-day engagement with religious leaders from Northern Nigeria in Abuja.

The engagement was put together by the Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development with support from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

The Sultan stressed the importance of working across religious lines for the country's progress. He stated that Christians and Muslims must unite to ensure peace, security, and health for all Nigerians.

He said that the foundation was aimed at fostering development.

"This foundation belongs to all Nigerian Muslims, and we work with Christians and other faiths to address issues affecting our country," he said.

The Sultan highlighted past successes in collaboration with global partners like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in the fight against polio, crediting joint efforts for Nigeria's certification as polio-free.

Reflecting on the broader issues facing Nigeria, including security and healthcare, the Sultan said that without these two critical pillars, other aspects of national progress were hindered.

He urged religious leaders to use their influence to promote vaccination and improve public health education.

According to the Sultan, it is a moral obligation to support the well-being of all citizens, regardless of their beliefs.

He invited religious groups to work with the foundation to ensure that interfaith efforts continue to be a strong vehicle for Nigeria's development.

Dr Muyi Aina, executive director of the NPHCDA, stressed religious leaders' critical role in promoting vaccination and maternal and child health.

Aina, who was represented by Mr Ladan Aliyu, director of Advocacy and Communications, NPHCDA, called for collective action to overcome challenges in public health, especially in Northern Nigeria.

He highlighted the influence of spiritual leaders in dispelling myths, correcting misinformation, and encouraging positive health-seeking behaviours within their communities.

"Vaccination is portrayed as one of the most effective interventions in public health, crucial for preventing diseases like polio, measles, and tetanus.

"But the success of immunisation efforts relies on the trust and cooperation of the public, which religious leaders can help build," he said.

He stressed the link between the health of women and children and the overall health of the nation.

He said that there were high maternal and child mortality rates in Northern Nigeria, attributing many deaths to preventable diseases and lack of access to care.

The NPHCDA boss appealed to religious leaders to recommit themselves to promoting equitable access to health services.

"Ensure that no mother or child is left behind, and break down barriers to care, particularly in rural and underserved communities" he said.

Dr Sam Okiror, Senior Programme Officer, Gate Foundation, highlighted the integrated approach to maternal, newborn, and child nutrition and health.

Okiror said that addressing key drivers of maternal and child deaths could significantly reduce maternal mortality rates by six to eight per cent by 2030.

He referenced a recent trial in Nigeria that reduced maternal mortality by 60 percent through better management of postpartum bleeding, illustrating the potential impact of innovative maternal and neonatal health interventions.

The WHO representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, highlighted religious leaders' vital role in driving health interventions and supporting the fight against diseases like polio, tuberculosis, and vaccine-preventable illnesses.

Mulombo, represented by Dr Mary Nana-Ama, Officer in Charge, WHO, said collaboration was essential for strengthening primary health care and achieving universal health coverage (UHC) in Nigeria.

He acknowledged key figures like the sultan and the emir of Argungu for their steadfast commitment to improving health outcomes.

He also commended the coordinating health minister for leading efforts to synchronise campaigns across the Lake Chad Basin and Sahel countries.

He stressed the persisting challenges, including the low uptake of antenatal services, a large number of zero-dose children (2.1 million unvaccinated), data concealment and fake finger markings that hinder vaccination efforts.

Mulombo commended the progress in addressing the circulating variant poliovirus type 2, with 73 cases reported as of September 2024, and highlighted improvements in vaccination activities despite global vaccine supply constraints.

He urged religious leaders to continue advocating for reducing immunity gaps, increasing health facility deliveries, and promoting the "Big Catch-up Campaign" for immunisation recovery.

Dr Eduardo Celades, chief of public health at UNICEF, explained the significance of working closely with religious leaders, recognising that the partnership was to be continually nurtured.

Celades highlighted a shared ethical foundation of UNICEF's core values, encapsulated in the acronym

CRITAS--Care, Respect, Integrity, Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability.

He stressed the importance of working with leaders to combat vaccine hesitancy and non-compliance during the upcoming polio campaign in ten states to eradicate polio in Nigeria.

In recognition of achievements in health campaigns, the chairman of NTLC and emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Mera, highlighted the successes in vaccinating against polio and immunisation in Northern Nigeria since 2009.

Mera stressed the need to sustain efforts, particularly against the new threat of circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Virus type 2 (cVDPV2).

He called for action to improve the alarming and unacceptable maternal health and child mortality rates in the region.

The emir set the agenda for the conference, urging participants to discuss and develop strategies to tackle these pressing health issues, including how to better communicate the importance of health services to the population.

He encouraged religious leaders and stakeholders to take the messages from the conference to their congregations and communities, using various media platforms to educate and create demand for health services.