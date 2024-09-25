Nigeria: Katsina Chief Seeks Service Chiefs' Resignation Over Insecurity

The 5th Wazirin Katsina, Prof. Sani Lugga, has called for the resignation of service chiefs due to their failure to address the insecurity problem in the country.

He suggested replacing them with competent military officers who can protect Nigerian lives.

Lugga made this statement during a special twin lecture organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Katsina State chapter to celebrate the 37th year of the state's creation. He emphasised that the military and police should protect lives and property and must find ways to ensure peace.

Lugga also suggested that if the federal government cannot address insecurity, the constitution should be amended to allow states to have their police, warning against communities taking up arms to defend themselves, as this could escalate the insecurity problem.

Earlier, the state deputy governor, Lawal Faruk Jobe, commended the union for organising the lecture and promised that the state government would continue to work with journalists to move the state forward.

He highlighted the administration's achievements in education, health, agriculture, water supply, and employment.

The state chairman of NUJ, Tukur Dan Ali, said the lecture would help assess progress and address challenges. He commended past and present leaders for their efforts in developing the state.

Two papers were presented during the lecture: "Katsina State at 37: The Journey So Far" and "19 Years After: Dr. Yusuf Bala Usman's Contribution to Politics and History in Katsina State.