Nigeria: Climate Change - We Are Already Counting Our Losses Benue Farmers Cry Out

Benue farmers have raised the alarm on the negative impact of climate change on their crops this farming season, warning that if urgent measures are not taken to address the issue, there will be food shortage, hunger, and malnutrition in the country, even as they cried out for losses.

Some maize, yam, and groundnut farmers disclosed in an interview with our correspondent that they had lost all they planted due to the long absence of rains after the planting.

"We planted our first seedlings in April, and there was no rain, so they did not germinate, and we lost everything we also planted in May. Although it germinated well, the rain spell between July and August affected it, and most crops died before its maturity."

In a telephone conversation, Dr Aondongu Saaku, the immediate past chairman of the All Farmers Association (AFAN), called on the government to provide irrigation farming inputs to farmers, including those who farm at a subsistence level. He said this would enable them to engage in massive dry-season farming and bridge the gap.

Dr Saaku, also the state coordinator of Sustainable Agriculture, said, "For the whole of this cropping season, we are having low yields because of the change in weather. Most farmers took the change for granted and went into early planting of crops as usual, and they ended up losing everything because none of it germinated due to the long absence of rain."

Saaku emphasised that the government should provide climate-resistant seedlings to farmers who would withstand drought. He cited the example of a 42-day rain spell that occurred in the state from the end of July 2024 to the end of August, resulting in many crops dying from the scorching sun.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Nigeria Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other farmers in the state shared their experiences and views on the impact of climate change on their farms. Some, like Veronica Orsember, Iorwuese Shawon, and Justina Omale, received training from the Women Environmental Programme (WEP) and could plant late, resulting in good germination. However, those who planted early saw no germination due to the long absence of rainfall.

The farmers commended WEP for sensitising them to climate change, providing climate-resistant seedlings, teaching alternative ways of farming without soil (hydroponics), and showing them how to make organic manure and pesticides using NEEM leaves.

Bundepuun Dyan, another farmer, expressed concern about the uncertain future Benue farmers face due to changing weather patterns and rising temperatures, which have negatively impacted their 2024 cropping season. He stressed that the onus lies with leaders in the agriculture sector to properly sensitise farmers by getting information from the Nigeria Meteorological Services and disseminating it appropriately.

He said the farmers are advocating for urgent irrigation measures to avert food shortage and hunger and for the government to provide the necessary support to ensure food security in the face of climate change.