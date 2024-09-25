West Africa: Nigeria Loses 145 Women to Pregnancy, Childbirth Complications Daily - - Nphcda

24 September 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Patience Ivie Ihejirika

An average of 145 women of childbearing age are lost daily to pregnancy and childbirth related complications.

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Muyi Aina, who disclosed this, also said that 2,300 children under the age of five daily fail to reach their fifth birthday due to preventable diseases particularly from the Northern Nigeria.

Dr. Aina stated this on Monday at a 2-day engagement meeting on vaccination and maternal and child health with religious leaders from Northern states of the country.

The NPHCDA's Boss said, "Every day, Nigeria loses about 2,300 under five years old children and 145 women of childbearing age, mostly in northern Nigeria.

"This must change. We must ensure that every woman has access to antenatal care, that every pregnancy is delivered by trained and skilled midwives, and that every child completes their routine immunisation according to the national schedule and get vaccinated every time vaccination teams visit their homes."

Aina further stressed the need for equitable access to services, and building trust between healthcare providers and the communities they serve.

"Our collective efforts can create an environment where every Nigerian child is immunised and every Nigerian mother receives the care she deserves," he said.

