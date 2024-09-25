Nigeria: 7 Months After, Abducted Zamfara Students Regain Freedom

The kidnapped students and staff members of Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State have regained their freedom after seven months in captivity.

The victims were reportedly kidnapped during an attack in the Gusau area in February of this year.

"The kidnapped victims of the university regained freedom," a reliable source confirmed, stating that they all returned in perfect health.

The victims were abducted in February 2024 during a brutal attack on the Gusau area by armed bandits. Security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, confirmed their release via a report on X (formerly Twitter), stating that security forces played a crucial role in their rescue.

While the precise details surrounding their release remain undisclosed, the confirmation of their freedom brings significant relief to their families and the university community. According to sources, the abductees have returned in good health after their prolonged captivity.