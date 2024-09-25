Nigeria: 7 Months After, Abducted Zamfara Students Regain Freedom

24 September 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

The kidnapped students and staff members of Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State have regained their freedom after seven months in captivity.

The victims were reportedly kidnapped during an attack in the Gusau area in February of this year.

"The kidnapped victims of the university regained freedom," a reliable source confirmed, stating that they all returned in perfect health.

The victims were abducted in February 2024 during a brutal attack on the Gusau area by armed bandits. Security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, confirmed their release via a report on X (formerly Twitter), stating that security forces played a crucial role in their rescue.

While the precise details surrounding their release remain undisclosed, the confirmation of their freedom brings significant relief to their families and the university community. According to sources, the abductees have returned in good health after their prolonged captivity.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.