Nigeria: Adamawa Moves to Domesticate National Policy On Education

Adamawa State Deputy Governor Professor Kaletapwa Farauta has announced a government plan to domesticate the state's national education policy.

Farauta spoke at Government House in Yola, where the education policy document was validated ahead of the planned demarcation of the state's national education policy.

She tasked education development partners with working in accordance with state government policies and programmes to move the state forward.

She asserted that the synergy would ensure that the government and partners speak with one voice to disseminate accurate data and figures for strategic planning in the state.

She stated that the government considered institutionalising policies a deliberate move to ensure the sustainability of its programmes, especially in the education sector.

"When all of us work in synergy, we will have a roadmap for achieving the goals of educating Adamawa citizens.

She urged, "Partners coming to Adamawa State should have a desire for what is contained in government policies and programmes."

In his remarks, the commissioner for education and human capital development, Dr Umar Garba-Pella, said the state needs to domesticate national policy on education to fit into its peculiarities as government, people, and state.

"We need to have a document on education that looks like Adamawa documents.

"We want to see, whenever a partner comes to the state, we give him our policy document to align with what we have in the state.

Mr Abdulrahaman Ardo, UNICEF representative in the field office in Bauchi, said the police are expected to improve the education system and reduce out-of-school children in the state.

"UNICEF is going to support the state by building the capacities of its teachers through training.

The event was organised by the Centre for Advocacy Transparency and Accountability Inactive (CATAI).