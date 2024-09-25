Nigeria: Saudi Arabia Celebrates 94th National Day in Abuja

The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia has commemorated the 94th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the residence of the Saudi Ambassador, Faisal bin Ebraheem Alghamdi, in Abuja, Nigeria.

The event brought together an esteemed group of government officials, heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of international organisations, and prominent businessmen.

In his address, Ambassador Alghamdi highlighted the significance of the occasion, marking 94 years since King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud unified the Kingdom, creating a strong and stable entity grounded in a tolerant Islamic creed that upholds values of equality, justice, and confidence.

He emphasised that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the first fixed-line model in the modern Middle East, a testament to its progressive leadership.

Ambassador Alghamdi also took the opportunity to celebrate the longstanding and growing bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria, which have flourished for over 63 years.

He noted that the partnership between the two nations continues to strengthen under the leadership of both countries, with numerous bilateral agreements signed over the years, which have fostered greater collaboration and an increased exchange of visits between government officials, enhancing diplomatic ties and cooperation.

Reflecting on the strong bonds between the Kingdom and Nigeria, the Ambassador wished the Nigerian government and its people continued progress and success.

Furthermore, Ambassador Alghamdi stated Saudi Arabia's unwavering commitment to ensuring the comfort and tranquillity of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims. He praised the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who closely supervise and follow up on all arrangements for pilgrims.

He noted that in 2023, the Kingdom facilitated the pilgrimage of 120,000 Nigerians for Umrah and 65,000 for Hajj.

Additionally, the Ambassador said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has offered 260 scholarships to male and female Nigerian students, further enhancing educational exchange between the two countries. He also revealed that the trade volume between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria stands at $600 million, reflecting the deep economic ties between the two nations.

Ambassador Alghamdi also spoke about the Kingdom's humanitarian efforts in Nigeria, including the Nur-Saudi Voluntary Project initiated by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The first phase of the project has focused on combating blindness and performing life-saving surgeries such as open-heart and urology procedures.

One of the key highlights of the Kingdom's medical achievements in Nigeria was the successful separation of conjoined Nigerian twins in May, a significant milestone in the Saudi medical community.

The surgery was the 56th separation surgery performed by Saudi doctors, and the Kingdom remains one of the world leaders in conducting such delicate and complex operations.

Ambassador Alghamdi congratulated the parents of the twins and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to providing medical assistance to those in need.

The Ambassador also elaborated on Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, a transformative national plan that seeks to create a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation. Vision 2030 is built around these three core themes, all managed by an efficient and high-performing government dedicated to ensuring sustainable development.

Ambassador Alghamdi reaffirmed that the Kingdom is committed to creating opportunities for its citizens and its global partners, including Nigeria, through this visionary approach.