Nigeria: Scholars Recommend Forgiveness, Dialogue As Solution to Nigeria's Challenges

Academics and peace scholars, including the vice chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Prof Noah Yusuf, yesterday urged Nigerians to imbibe the virtue of forgiveness in resolving conflicts and ensuring peace in the country.

Other scholars who proffered solutions to the resolution of conflicts in the country included the acting director of the Centre for Peace and Security Studies, Dr Abdulazeez Adekola, and the director of Academic Planning, Dr Nurudeen Sikiru, both of AlHikma University.

The trio spoke during a press briefing organised by the Centre for Peace and Security Studies to mark the 2024 International Peace Day.

The programme was held at the university's auditorium, with " Cultivating a Culture of Peace "as its theme.

The first speaker, Prof. Noah Yusuf, stressed the need for Nigerians to embrace the act of forgiveness to bring about peace in the country.

"If we follow the Biblical injunction of an eye for an eye, the whole country will go blind. Dialogue is also key to peaceful co-existence in the country," the vice chancellor said.

In his remarks, Prof. AbdulAzeez Adekola enjoined Nigerians " to encourage their colleagues and partners to embrace peace. Nigerians should always think and work towards achieving the sustainable development goal and consequently fostering peace across the World."

He said that since its inception in 2020, the centre has been at the forefront in promoting peace and security not only in Nigeria but across the globe.

Adekola disclosed that the university's management, through the Centre for Peace and Security Studies, was discussing partnership/ collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force towards enhancing peace in the country.

He called on the federal, state, and local governments to improve their efforts in promoting peace through the provision of essential needs of the people, adding that " government should prioritise good governance where peace could be realised.

For his part, Dr Nurudeen Sikiru listed the promotion of good governance, justice, and fundamental human rights as necessary ingredients for promoting peace globally.

He noted that poverty and lack of good governance are the major factors of societal conflicts and insecurity.